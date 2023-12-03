North Melbourne and Brisbane to face off in AFLW grand final

Jasmine Garner of Norths, who missed out on the league’s best and fairest again, will be a key figure in Sunday’s final. Clash is set to be one for the ages. Brisbane have as much grand final experience as exists in the AFLW, however, have found victory in only one of the four deciders they’ve played in. North Melbourne have been part of the league since 2018, and this is their first tilt at the flag, after bowing out in two qualifying finals and the preliminary final respectively.

Last time these sides met was in round four this year and it was the Lions that triumphed by just two points, narrowly keeping their undefeated streak against the Kangaroos alive. The women from Arden Street are thriving on their underdog mentality as the first-ever expansion side to make a grand final, as seen in the preliminary final when they sent three-time premiers the Adelaide Crows packing by one point





