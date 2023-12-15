North East Link Project Cost Blows Out to $26.1 Billion

The North East Link will cost taxpayers $10 billion more than previously predicted, with the total price of the project blowing out to $26.1 billion as the Victorian budget update also reveals the state will spend $8.8 billion each year just on interest payments. Premier Jacinta Allan on Friday revealed a massive increase in the cost of the tollway and road tunnel, linking the Eastern Freeway to the M80 Ring Road through Bulleen, as it signed two remaining contracts on the project.

was expected to cost $10 billion, but this was revised to $15.8 billion in 2019 after more detailed planning and design decisions were made. When the contract for the primary tunnelling work was awarded at $11 billion in 2021, it was expected the remaining agreements would take the project to between $18 billion and $20 billion with the blame put on labour and rising material prices. But Friday’s $2





theage » / 🏆 8. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Fire crews battle large bushfire in Perth's north-eastFire crews have spent a second night battling a large bushfire in Perth's north-east, with better conditions offering some respite for residents and authorities.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Heavy Rainfall Expected on Australia's East CoastParts of Australia's east coast could cop up to 150mm of rain next week as widespread storms hammer the region. The moist, humid air building across NSW and Queensland through the weekend is likely to produce flash flooding on a daily basis next week, with the potential for river flooding in some cases.

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 7. / 78 Read more »

Troye Sivan Wins Big at Arias, Appeals for Peace in the Middle EastTroye Sivan dominates this year's Arias with four awards, using his acceptance speech to call for peace in the Middle East. Other artists also make political statements during the awards ceremony.

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

North Korea Successfully Launches Spy SatelliteIn a demonstration of the nation's determination to build a space-based surveillance system during protracted tensions with the US. 9News

Source: 9NewsAUS - 🏆 10. / 72 Read more »

Indigenous people to manage new park in Melbourne's northAn extensive stretch of public and private land along the Merri Creek corridor in Melbourne’s outer north will be handed back to the Wurundjeri and Woi-wurrung people to be managed as a new park.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »

Tropical Cyclone Jasper brings heavy rain and destructive winds to Far North QueenslandDrenching rain and destructive winds have begun in Far North Queensland with Tropical Cyclone Jasper expected to cross the coast between Hopevale and Cairns late this afternoon. It is now a category one weather system, but is forecast to intensify to a category two before it crosses. Despite the storm threat, residents near Palm Cove are taking Cyclone Jasper in their stride.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »