North American birding group to ditch names honoring racists, others

"There is power in a name, and some English bird names have associations with the past that continue to be exclusionary and harmful today," AOS President Colleen Handel said in a statement. The AOS will begin in 2024 with a pilot program targeting 70-80 species that live in the United States, which it promises will be done in"an open, inclusive and scientifically rigorous" manner.

That incident happened just as the George Floyd protests were kicking off, rekindling longstanding debates and frustrations over racism in the United States. "Ornithologists have long grappled with historical and contemporary practices that contribute to the exclusion of Black, Indigenous, and other people of color, including how birds are named," it said.

While the decision is likely to spark pushback in some quarters, it also will hopefully bring more interest in birding, advocates said -- a crucial move considering North America has lost some three billion birds since 1970, per the AOS' count.

