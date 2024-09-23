Norris Outshines Verstappen in Singapore Thriller

McLaren driver beats Max Verstappen by 21 secondsin the darkness of the Singapore Grand Prix ended with the night lit by fireworks, albeit after what had been a notably less than explosive race was enlivened when the British driver cut it as close as might be dared in twice escaping from glancing blows against the looming walls of Marina Bay.

As F1 is at pains to remind fans, not every race can be a thriller and ­Norris’s victory over ­Verstappen, reducing his deficit in the title race to 52 points, was something of a ­processional affair. Yet Norris ­executed with no ­little composure in the heat and humidity of ­Singapore for, leading every lap for a win of almost relentless control marred only when he was reminded that the walls of the street circuit can bite.

Norris can move on ­nonetheless with a victory that puts him in position to maintain his focus on the title run-in.

