'None of this happened': O'Keefe denies 'karate kick' and attacking woman

But O'Keefe told the court the woman, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, inflicted the scratches on her own arm during an argument. "We both know that she can be a manipulative little s***, but I did not call her a c***," O'Keefe said he told the woman at the time.Former TV presenter Andrew OKeefe arrives at Downing Centre Local Court for his hearing on assault charges, Wednesday 1st of November 2023. Photo: Dion Georgopoulos / The Sydney Morning Herald (Dion Georgopoulos)

He was later transported by ambulance to hospital and was diagnosed with a respiratory tract infection before being released a short time later.O'Keefe had previous charges dismissed on mental health grounds following an incident in January 2021 during which he slapped the woman and spat in her face by his own admission.

Regarding the January incident, O'Keefe said the pair had attended a party together during which she became quite drunk, while he only consumed a moderate amount of alcohol. After returning to the woman's home, the pair continued to argue and O'Keefe said he asked the woman to call him an Uber to get home as he was "flat broke".

"She said, 'this relationship's never meant anything to me anyway', which I was very hurt by," he said.

