‘None of this happened’: O’Keefe claims woman’s injuries were self-inflicted

Taking to the witness box at his hearing on Thursday, O’Keefe said he saw the woman inflict injuries to her wrist and he “never kicked her in this whole incident”. He said one evening the woman approached him with “what appeared to be … a restrained fury” and said “you can’t talk to my daughter like that, that’s despicable, I think you should leave”.

O’Keefe said the woman alleged he had called the child a c---, and he was “really taken aback” as he had “never” said such a thing. O’Keefe claimed the woman told him to “get out now” and blocked the bathroom door with her arms outstretched when he went to fetch his medication.

“I went to go to the bedroom get my bag and leave. I said, ‘If you’re going to call the police, great, because you just assaulted me.’”“I didn’t use my hands ... any sort of striking motion or anything, just my body weight to get past,” O’Keefe said. “She latched onto the front of me, like a bear grip, or a monkey grip.”“I thought, ‘Someone is going to bust a head open here’ tried as best as I could to swivel us around. We fell back into the corridor outside the bedroom. I fell on top of her.

