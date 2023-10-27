No Sir: Callander-Presnell just journos sharing a turf passion

Pressmen Max Presnell and Ken Callander come from an era when you had to have “Sir” before your name to be recognised with a race in your honour, but times have changed.

“I don’t know if it’s a good thing, but to share half a race with Kenny is an honour that I was a bit flabbergasted about,” Presnell said leading into the second edition of the Callendar-Presnell at Randwick on Saturday.

“We have taken over a race that was named after Stan Fox, who had thousands of horses and was the Godolphin of his time, and we are just reporters that love the turf.”Racing NSW decided last year to give a nod to the men who took racing to the masses. It starts with the Tapp-Craig, which is named after the legendary racecallers John Tapp and Ian Craig, which leads into the Callander-Presnell for a $1 million prize pot. headtopics.com

Presnell and Callander hard in all forms of the media but always shared a beer and a friendship. There is always debate between them, and they could take opposite sides of any argument. “We have been mates for 60 years,” Callander said. “It just seems right if I was going to have this honour that it comes with Max, and it made it easier to accept, and better.

“It’s a lovely gesture, but we are just journos. You usually have to be a chairman of the AJC, many of whom we have both upset in our time, or ‘Sir’, to have your own race back in our day.Presnell and Callander have educated generations of punters with their insights and opinion and are probably better remembered these days than Stan Fox. They are men who racing people turn to for advice and wisdom from years spent finding a winner and a story with equal vigour. headtopics.com

