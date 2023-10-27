No ‘nibblies’: three rules for surviving Australia’s party-snack culture

In Australia, nibbles is a noun. Definition: small foods, in small portions, usually placed in small bowls and served with an oversupply of drinks.In Australia, nibbles is a noun. Definition: small foods, in small portions, usually placed in small bowls and served with an oversupply of drinks.’s first real culture shock in Australia.

Now, I’ve learned that in informal Australian English, “nibblies” – sometimes referred to as “nibbles” – is a noun. Definition: small foods nibbled on by humans, not bunnies, served in small portions, usually placed in small bowls, and served with an oversupply of drinks.Common examples include: nuts, olives, crackers and dips. Used in a sentence: I filled up three large ice bins with drinks, I’ll go to the corner shop now to get us some nibblies.

That was my first real culture shock. In the Philippines, we invite people to social occasions to eat, not to nibble. Back home, a 7pm start meant guests were getting a full dinner. This nibbling business was a huge adjustment for me; a cultural learning process where I had to stop assuming that, when invited to social gatherings, I would be properly fed. headtopics.com

When we’d drink back home, there was always “pulutan”, an entire category of food that’s paired with alcohol. Except it’s not small food. Pulutan is anything from sizzling plates of meat to deep-fried spring rolls, garlicky corn nuts and crunchy, fatty things. Basically dinner, but no rice.

When I moved to Sydney as an adult, I had to build my social life from scratch. I went to a lot of what I call “nibbly parties”.With no food to absorb the alcohol, I have left these parties feeling so hungry and defeated that, to ensure I get home alive, I have a list of restaurants open after 9pm stuck at the back of my Opal card.No? Eat first. Unless they are from a culture of feeders as well – that means fellow Asians, Greek, Italian, Lebanese etc. headtopics.com

