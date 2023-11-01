‘No excuse’: Kmart ordered to pay $1.3 million fine

The Australian Communications and Media Authority begun an investigation into the allegation after receiving several complaints. “The investigation found that the breaches occurred due to a combination of technology, system and procedural failures,” ACMA said in a statement on Thursday.

Kmart has been fined $1.3 million after a media watchdog found the company had breached spam rules. Picture: Justin Lloyd The spam rules require businesses to have consent from consumers to send marking emails and must action an unsubscribe request.

In addition to the million-dollar fine, Kmart will also undergo a two-year court-enforceable undertaking which will require it to appoint an independent consultant to review its compliance with rules.“When a customer decides to opt out of a marketing mailing list, businesses are obliged to fulfil that request. The rules have been in place for nearly 20 years and there is simply no excuse,” ACMA Chair Nerida O’Loughlin said in a statement.

The spam rules require businesses to have consent from consumers to send marking emails and must action an unsubscribe request. Picture: iStockMs O’Loughlin added the media watchdog had previously warned Kmart on a number of occasions that it may have issues with consumer marketing.

“Kmart was given more than enough notice it may have a compliance issue, and it should have done more to address its problems before we had to step in and investigate,” she said. ACMA has taken enforcement action against other companies that have breached spam rules including DoorDash, Ticketek and Uber.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

9NEWSAUS: Kmart fined over $1.3 million for breaching spam lawsH﻿undreds of thousands of spam messages were sent over almost a year.

Source: 9NewsAUS | Read more ⮕

NEWSCOMAUHQ: Kmart slapped with $1.3m fineKmart has paid a massive fine after it was found to have breached Australian spam laws in marketing emails to customers.

Source: newscomauHQ | Read more ⮕

NEWSCOMAUHQ: Kmart ‘dupe’ of $150 designer itemA new $17 item from one major department store is being compared to a designer item more than seven times more expensive.

Source: newscomauHQ | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANAUS: Company directors could be held liable and fined over unforeseen nature-related impacts and risksFailure to identify commercial risks could constitute a breach of duty of care and diligence, according to new legal opinion

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕

9NEWSAUS: Former Bondi bar operators fined $164,000 for not paying workers, submitting false documentsThe workers were employed in front-of-house and kitchen roles, according to the Fair Work Ombudsman.

Source: 9NewsAUS | Read more ⮕

ABCNEWS: Civil Order Breaks Down in Gaza, UN ReportsThe United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) has stated that civil order in Gaza has broken down. There is a shortage of humanitarian aid trucks reaching the enclave, and reports of people storming UN warehouses for food. The situation is escalating as Israel talks about accountability.

Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕