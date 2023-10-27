‘No confidence in the number’: Biden doubts Palestinian death count

US President Joe Biden has cast doubt on the accuracy of the Hamas-run Gaza health ministry’s claims that 6,500 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks, including 2,700 children.Joe Biden has said he has"no confidence” in the Hamas-run Gaza health ministry’s death count from Israel's airstrikes on Gaza.

The ministry claims 6,500 Palestinians, including 2,700 children, have died as a result of the IDF’s retaliatory strikes on the besieged region.“I have no confidence in the number that the Palestinians are using", Mr Biden said.

US President Joe Biden says he has “no confidence” in Palestinian death count. Picture: Ali Jadallah/Anadolu via Getty Images“I'm sure innocents have been killed, and it’s the price of waging a war." The American leader urged Israelis to be “incredibly careful to be sure that they're focusing on going after the folks” that are “propagating” the war against them. headtopics.com

"Israel has to do everything in its power, as difficult as it is, to protect innocent civilians," he told reporters.Biden also slammed the militant group for"hiding behind Palestinian civilians" in the densely-populated region, and placing"an added burden on Israel while it goes after Hamas.

The US Council on American-Islamic Relations has labelled Biden’s doubts about the accuracy of the Palestinian death toll “dehumanising" and “deeply disturbed." "The Israeli government has openly admitted that it is targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure,” CAIR executive director Nihad Awad said. headtopics.com

"We are deeply disturbed and shocked by the dehumanizing comments that President Biden made about the almost 7,000 Palestinians slaughtered by the Israeli government over the past two weeks.

