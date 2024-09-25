Nitazene Overdose Risk 'Ticking Timebomb' as MP Calls for Drug Checking Services

Jetson Gordon , who died at 18 of an accidental nitazene overdose in April 2022, with his dad, John Gordon.Jetson Gordon , who died at 18 of an accidental nitazene overdose in April 2022, with his dad, John Gordon.The Legalise Cannabis party MP, Jeremy Buckingham, will move a motion in state parliament on Wednesday night to acknowledge that nitazenes are an emerging problem, including for people who don’t typically take opioids.

The health minister, Ryan Park, said the government was “concerned about the risk nitazenes presents to our community” and supported a “comprehensive range of existing measures geared towards awareness, prevention and harm minimisation”., where Park said “experts across a range of fields that interact with addiction and its broader health and social consequences” would be heard.

Gordon urged the NSW premier to introduce drug-checking services to allow people to test substances to make sure they were what they thought they were and make an educated choice about taking them.

