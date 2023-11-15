Nine's A Current Affair Criticized for Push to Control Smart TVs

Nine’s flagship program A Current Affair has been widely panned as “salty” and “irrelevant” over a push to take control over Australians’ smart TVs. Labor “prominence” legislation would force Australians to have Free to Air media pre-installed on smart devices. The free to air networks also want algorithmic advantage on search which would create a significant market advantage which could make it more difficult for viewers to find Sky News content.

In an editorial push for the new laws, which would directly benefit Nine, A Current Affair attempted to spin the changes as giving users a free choice. Many commenters were not fooled by the news package, with many commenters mocking Nine for the “rubbish” proposition. “If free to air was worth watching we would watch it. It’s full of ads and rubbish,” said commenter Patricia Jones at the bottom of the article. Another user, Timothy Camilleri, said the laws demonstrated how free to air networks were worried about their increasing irrelevance amid dwindling linear broadcasting figures. “This is just free to air MSM salty at how irrelevant they've become

