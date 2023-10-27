Nine of our favourite Melbourne homes for sale right now

The vendors’ passion for design was unleashed in the 2018 rebuild via Nicholas Murray Architects and interior designer Fiona Lynch, the agent says. The ground-floor bedrooms and first-floor living with a barbecue terrace buzz with youthful energy, while a rooftop terrace revels in the visual buzz of its dynamic, semi-industrial precinct.This third-floor, dual-balcony, one-owner pad whispers luxe living and the agent says it comes with a bonus you can’t buy – a friendly community.

The block was built in 2016 and the vendor customised its inclusions and added a third car spot. “It’s in a progressive area near Victoria Gardens — great for a young family or a turnkey for a downsizer,” the agent says.A smart floor plan underpins this townhouse geared to buyers seeking inner-city amenities. “Its size is deceptive because the space is so well utilised,” the agent says.

“It presents as new and is great value for the amount of accommodation.” The living zone joins a north deck, while the rear courtyard space can be tripled by opening glass sliders to the family room and the garage.The same year two siblings started the inner-city Blackhearts & Sparrows wine stores, they also bought a decrepit late-Victorian residence in the heart of Fitzroy. headtopics.com

The renovation they led a decade ago is timeless, universally appealing and touches lightly on the red-brick original. The vendor says he especially likes its “pockets of peace” within grand rooms and the suntrap terrace reached by a spiral staircase.The bay, beach and Catani Gardens’ six hectares of landscaped parkland are a few doors from this Victorian residence in a handsome set of five, notable for their Gothic revival detail.

Inside, the original grandeur and sense of space granted by high ceilings are partnered with a fresh renovation. There’s a north-facing balcony off the oversized main bedroom, and parking behind.Curves and glass, the hallmarks of the Yve building on Melbourne’s premier boulevard, give this 11th-floor apartment its beautiful light, space and flow. headtopics.com

