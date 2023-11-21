Nikita Tszyu to face Dylan Biggs in a boxing 'war'

Nikita Tszyu is set for the toughest fight of his career and a boxing world champion has given the rising star a reality check. Australian boxing fans are set to be treated to a boxing “war” between Nikita Tszyu and Dylan Biggs on Wednesday night. Since Tim Tszyu fought Jeff Horn, Biggs will defend his Australian super welterweight title against the younger Tszyu brother at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre.

Biggs, 21, is the younger but more experienced fighter, while Tszyu has the surname and firepower that makes him a major drawcard for promoters. Former boxing world champion Shawn Porter told news.com.au: “I think Nikita should be walking first. He isn’t the champion. Dylan is right. He is the Australian super welterweight champion. “I get what Nikita’s doing. It’s great tactics. You get buzz going, people talking and beyond that, you get your opponent worried and concerned about things. It’s good tactics on both sides, I like it.” “I think this is going to be a dynamite fight, an underrated fight in my personal opinion,” he said. “This is war. This is nuclear, right her





