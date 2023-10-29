Night Bloomers: A Korean-Australian Horror Anthology Series

Charles An as a ravenous goblin in Friend or Foe, an episode of Night Bloomers. The five-part horror anthology series from the Korean Australia diaspora is screening on SBS.Charles An as a ravenous goblin in Friend or Foe, an episode of Night Bloomers. The five-part horror anthology series from the Korean Australia diaspora is screening on SBS.nthology productions are by nature fickle beasts, requiring dramatic vignettes that are narratively separate but connected in tone or atmosphere.

partly because they’re steeped in Korean culture and partly because the scripting can be intentionally oblique, strewn with moments designed not to shock but to make viewers think “hmm … ” All sorts of strange goings-on are scattered across its roughly one-hour cumulative runtime, from the appearance of a rotund blue-skinned goblin to rituals for the dead and various creepy apparitions. Between each segment there’s vision of a dancer in a traditional Korean hanbok, juxtaposed against a black background, performing (to quote the director’s statement) “a cleansing dance to expel the evil in the world by untying the knots between the living and dead”.

Sign up for the fun stuff with our rundown of must-reads, pop culture and tips for the weekend, every Saturday morning But each vignette was over too quickly and left me wanting more. This speaks both to Lee’s impressive ability to quickly immerse viewers in interesting scenarios and also Night Bloomers’ incomplete feel. headtopics.com

Helen Kim, Deborah An and Ra Chapman in a Korean grocery store in Striking Hair Pin, the first episode of Night Bloomers.The first episode, Striking Hair Pin, follows Ra Chapman’s Sophie, a woman who has moved from rural Australia to Sydney’s city centre and is trying to reconnect with her Korean heritage. Her attempts are clumsy: she tries to prepare Korean meals for white friends who know more about cooking them than she does.

Sophie then visits a Korean grocery store and is drawn to one of its employees. All this prosaic plotting begging the question: where’s this going? And: what kind of horror awaits? No spoilers, suffice to say Chapman’s impressively calibrated performance captures a swelling desperation that eventually finds a release, not necessarily in positive ways. headtopics.com

