An Emergency Warning has been issued for Tara, Kogan, Halliford, Wieambilla, Moonie, and Durong in QLD. For the latest, search onThe death of a three-year-old boy in Ngukurr in the Northern Territory has prompted calls to overhaul health services in remote communities.

Looking at her son's grave, Amelia Huddleston is touched by the loving tributes her remote community of Ngukurr has added. On the Monday and Tuesday he was given Panadol, and on Thursday an antibiotic to treat a respiratory infection.

"The doctor told us that he had a chance of living if he would of got the right medication," Ms Huddleston said.Other Ngukurr families have accused Sunrise Health of poor responses. "The day before she died, I rang the clinic and said: 'Katherine Hospital said she's not in there, what's happening?"A nurse working at the clinic at the time told the ABC Ms Farrell was asked to come to the clinic many times for follow-up and review of persistent migraine headaches and other symptoms, and she refused. headtopics.com

The Ngukurr clinic was under scrutiny in 2014, when the Northern Territory coroner found that 24-year-old Ngukurr man Mr DanielsNT Chief Minister Natasha Fyles said the government believes Aboriginal medical services are best placed to provide remote care and wanted to encourage this, not draw back from it.Sunrise Health has rejected the community's recent criticisms, but refused to comment on them, citing patient privacy.

"There was one other nurse, and one Aboriginal health practitioner. It was the other nurse's first ever remote experience. "Ngukurr is a big community, a lot of children that need immunisations, we simply couldn't get through them, we couldn't get through the health checks.Sunrise Health responded that it is common for remote clinics to share doctors. headtopics.com

Read more:

abcnews »