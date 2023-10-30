NFL team’s savage Taylor Swift troll

Not since 2015 have the Broncos tasted success against the Chiefs, ending a horror 16-game losing streak.The Broncos poured salt into the wounds after the game came to an end as they trolled their rivals by blaring Taylor Swift’s Shake if Off throughout the stadium.Broadcast coverage has shown Swift almost more than the games since the romance kicked off.

On Monday however the music icon wasn’t in the stands watching the action unfold as the normally dominant Chiefs looked a long way off the pace.The running back superstar extended his streak to an NFL equalling 17-straight games, bringing him level with Lenny Moore who achieved the feat in 1963-64.

He wasn’t the only man to make history on Monday with Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill etching his name into the record books. Hill became the first player in NFL history to have over 1000 receiving yards in the first eight games of the season. headtopics.com

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is set to miss the remainder of the NFL season after suffering a torn achilles. Cousins limped off the field in considerable pain. with 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter of Minnesota’s 24-10 win against the Green Bay Packers.“We are fearing an Achilles injury, the severity of that I do not know at this point,” Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said in his post-match press conference.

The Vikings turned to fifth-round rookie QB Jaren Hall to steer the team home. Cousins had starred prior to the injury, throwing for 274 yards and 2 TDs.The Vikings are now back in the playoff hunt after a 1-4 start, winning their past three. However, with Cousins out and so much uncertainty at the position, it’s likely Minnesota inquire with other teams about a trade for a veteran QB. headtopics.com

Hall may be given a chance, but he’s raw and inexperienced, so the Vikings would be remiss not to at least test the market.Titans’ Ryan Tannehill (see below), Patriots’ Mac Jones and Falcons’ Taylor Heinecke are three quarterbacks who could be available. All would be a considerable upgrade over Hall and at least give the Vikings – who boast a stellar crew of pass catchers – a better chance to push for a postseaosn berth.

‘Devastating’ injury to trigger huge trade; Star’s ‘insane’ catch amid record-breaking dayNFL: Josh Allen has thrown two touchdown passes and run for another, shrugging off an injury to his throwing shoulder as Buffalo hung on to beat Tampa Bay 24-18 in the NFL. Read more ⮕