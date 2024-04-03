Newly Appointed Representative Expresses Gratitude and Commitment

Mostyn is well known to political and corporate power players, having worked as a staffer to Paul Keating in the 1990s, to sitting on the AFL commission from 2005, leading Chief Executive Women and holding various board roles. "I’m deeply honoured by this great privilege and look forward to representing the values, hopes and aspirations of all Australians.

I will never underestimate or take for granted the expectations that come with high office and I am ready to serve with integrity, compassion and respect. It is fitting to be here today in Canberra on Ngunnawal country, where I pay my respects to the traditional owners of this land, to elders, past and present, and to any other people or families with connections to the lands of the ACT and the surrounding regions. I was born not far from here, at the old Canberra Hospital and most of the formative experiences and influences that have shaped my life happened here

