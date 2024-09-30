New Zealand Sets World Record for Most People Performing Haka

New Zealand has set the world record for the most people to perform a haka, a traditional dance of the country’s indigenous Maori, reclaiming the title from France.

A statement by Auckland’s Eden Park, which hosted the record attempt on Sunday, said 6531 people had performed the haka“Haka is an important part of our culture and returning the mana of this world record away from the French and back to the land of its origins and ensuring it was performed correctly and with integrity was vital,” Hinewehi Mohi, cultural ambassador for haka and co-founder of the Raukatauri Music Therapy Trust, told New Zealand’s 1News.

The haka, a customary dance by Maori, was traditionally a way to welcome visiting tribes or to invigorate warriors ahead of battle. It is now performed at important events and is the best known as part of the New Zealand rugby teams pre-game ritual. There are many haka but the one performed at the world record attempt is the most well-known and was composed around 1920 by Te Rauparaha, chief of Ngati Toa iwi or tribe.Event organisers had hoped at least 10,000 participants would attend the event, which was also fundraising for Raukatauri Music Therapy Trust.

Nick Sautner, Eden Park chief executive, said watching thousands of passionate New Zealanders from young children to elders perform“It’s more than just numbers – it’s about honouring our cultural legacy on a global stage,” Sautner said in a statement released late on Sunday.

HAKA MAORI CULTURE WORLD RECORD NEW ZEALAND EDEN PARK

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



brisbanetimes / 🏆 13. in AU

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Australia defeat New Zealand by five wickets ahead of T20 Women's World CupAustralia chases down New Zealand's 6-146 with five balls to spare to complete a clean sweep in their three-match T20 series.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

New ghost shark species with unusually long nose discovered in deep seas off New ZealandThe narrow-nosed spookfish is also found in Australian waters and is distinctive for its elongated snout and whip-like tail

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

South Africa rally to down New Zealand thanks to Smith and WilliamsSix successful kicks from Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu helped South Africa stay in touch, with two late tries taking them to a 31-27 win over New Zealand

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Boy, aged 11, dies after 'violent altercation' in New Zealand cityP﻿olice say he died from his injuries in hospital, and a 37-year-old man was arrested.

Source: 9NewsAUS - 🏆 10. / 72 Read more »

Toyota Fortuner safe in Australia after New Zealand axing7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsAustralia - 🏆 11. / 71 Read more »

New Zealand man Akuhata Edward Robert Hammond, 36, dies falling from hotel balcony in Thailand7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsSydney - 🏆 16. / 63 Read more »