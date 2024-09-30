New Zealand Sets World Record for Most People Performing Haka

New Zealand has set the world record for the most people to perform a haka, a traditional dance of the country’s indigenous Maori, reclaiming the title from France.
A statement by Auckland’s Eden Park, which hosted the record attempt on Sunday, said 6531 people had performed the haka“Haka is an important part of our culture and returning the mana of this world record away from the French and back to the land of its origins and ensuring it was performed correctly and with integrity was vital,” Hinewehi Mohi, cultural ambassador for haka and co-founder of the Raukatauri Music Therapy Trust, told New Zealand’s 1News.
The haka, a customary dance by Maori, was traditionally a way to welcome visiting tribes or to invigorate warriors ahead of battle. It is now performed at important events and is the best known as part of the New Zealand rugby teams pre-game ritual. There are many haka but the one performed at the world record attempt is the most well-known and was composed around 1920 by Te Rauparaha, chief of Ngati Toa iwi or tribe.Event organisers had hoped at least 10,000 participants would attend the event, which was also fundraising for Raukatauri Music Therapy Trust.
Nick Sautner, Eden Park chief executive, said watching thousands of passionate New Zealanders from young children to elders perform“It’s more than just numbers – it’s about honouring our cultural legacy on a global stage,” Sautner said in a statement released late on Sunday.
