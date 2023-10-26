New Zealand recall Brodie Retallick for World Cup final against Springboks

Sam Whitelock drops to bench in final match for All Blackswith seven forwards among the eight replacements, New Zealand’s Ian Foster continues slow and steady as he goes. Foster has made one change to the starting XV, with Brodie Retallick coming into the second row in place of Sam Whitelock. The tighthead prop Nepo Laulala has also replaced Fletcher Newell on the bench in the only other change., described Laulala’s inclusion as “a response” to Nienaber’s selection.

Not that they need too much more of it. “We’ve got two teams that are the old, old foes playing each other, and we all remember the last one they played against each other in the final in 1995,” Foster said. “That was an epic, and everyone’s hoping this will be the same.”B Barrett; Jordan, Ioane, J Barrett, Telea; Mo’unga, Smith; de Groot, Taylor, Lomax, Retallick, S Barrett, Frizell, Cane, Savea.

