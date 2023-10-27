New Zealand gangs may be forced to cover facial tattoos with makeup, incoming government says

New Zealand’s incoming government has said it will crack down on gangs, including proposals to extend police search powers.New Zealand’s incoming government has said it will crack down on gangs, including proposals to extend police search powers.New Zealand’s gangs may have to cover up offensive tattoos with makeup if the incoming government’s crackdown on gang activity goes ahead.

“If the gangs think they are going to get around a ban on gang patches by having swastikas and offensive tattoos on their faces, then we’ll take action to curb that,” Mitchell said., but it may be weeks before it takes over as the final votes are yet to be counted and coalition discussions are still under way.

“There are stories in Australia, where you have senior gang members over there that wake up in the morning and have to apply foundation,” Mitchell said. Associate Prof Mark Lauchs at the Queensland University of Technology, who studies New Zealand and Australian gangs, questioned the effectiveness of the proposal, noting that no other state in the country had replicated Western Australia’s ban. headtopics.com

“There’s a point at which you go beyond effective policy into … spiteful laws,” said Lauchs, comparing Western Australia’s tattoo ban to a plan to force jailed gang members to wear pink jumpsuits in Queensland prisons.were proposed but never enacted and were designed to embarrass gang members rather than increase public safety, the purpose of anti-gang laws, Lauchs said.

The New Zealand police would have added difficulty in differentiating between gang and cultural tattoos, especially for Māori, where the traditional facial tattoos called a moko have seen a resurgence in recent years. headtopics.com

“What counts as a Mongrel Mob tattoo as opposed to the cultural tattoo of the people who joined the Mongrel Mob?” Lauchs said. “It is going to be a point of contention that could cause a lot of confusion.”Members of the country’s largest gang, the Mongrel Mob, are a familiar sight in many provincial towns and cities, and it is common for members to have insignia, including bulldogs, tattooed on their faces.

Was there more of Ian Fleming in James Bond than he revealed?Nicholas Shakespeare posits new theories in his epic new biography of Ian Fleming.

