New Zealand fear exit after Cricket World Cup thrashing by South Africa

New Zealand were left needing a rescue act after collapsing to 90-5 inside 19 overs while chasing 358, with only Will Young (33) and Daryl Mitchell (24) offering any resistance, but South Africa did not relent and dismissed them for 167 in 35.3 overs.The once sitting pretty New Zealand have now lost three in three, which leaves them in unexpected deep water with two games to go. They play Pakistan on Saturday – now a huge game – before Sri Lanka a week on Thursday.

Pace bowler Marco Jansen (3-31) began the rout with an early double strike, while spinner Keshav Maharaj (4-46) landed timely blows to ensure New Zealand had no way back in Pune despite a defiant 60 by Glenn Phillips.

In a highly anticipated contest days after the two nations clashed in the Rugby World Cup final, De Kock struck 114 and Van der Dussen exploded late on to score 133 for his second ton of the showpiece as South Africa posted 357-4.

The Proteas built on the pair’s 200-run partnership with 119 in the last 10 overs as David Miller put the New Zealand bowlers to the sword with a 30-ball 53 at the MCA Stadium. South Africa began steadily after New Zealand skipper Tom Latham won the toss and opted to bowl, as they shrugged off the dismissal of captain Temba Bavuma (24) and flexed their muscles with top-scorer De Kock going past 500 runs in the tournament.

De Kock, who will retire from the 50-overs format after the tournament, milked the Black Caps bowlers in a flawless innings and reached his century with a massive six over long-leg off Jimmy Neesham before looking to accelerate.

