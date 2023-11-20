New Witness Claims Seeing Teenage Boy Carrying Child from NSW Beach

A potential new witness has claimed he saw a teenage boy carrying away a child from a NSW beach on the day three-year-old Cheryl Grimmer vanished. Cheryl Grimmer disappeared from outside a shower block while with her mother and three older brothers at Fairy Meadow Beach in NSW on January 12 in 1970. Police believe she was abducted and murdered but the 53-year-old mystery has never been solved.

In a new episode of the BBC’s true crime podcast Fairy Meadow, the man, who asked to remain anonymous, gave a detailed description of seeing an adolescent male leaving the female changing rooms at the beach on the outskirts of Wollongong, about 80kms south of Sydney. “When I glanced back at the toilet block, the profile of the guy was sort of full-stride with this baby in his arm, just kind of screaming and yelling at his hip, like low on his hi





