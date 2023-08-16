New technology helps identify early signs of Parkinson's disease

Dennis Crawford struggled with tremors for eight years before receiving a diagnosis for Parkinson's disease. Now he is participating in a new research trial using video game and film industry technology, to help identify the early signs of the disease. The new Human Intelligent Movement Analysis Centre (HIMAC) in Hobart features state-of-the-art CGI technology that can precisely track a person's movement.

Neurologist and HIMAC researcher Jane Alty is looking out for some of the earliest signs of Parkinson's — slight tremors that may be barely noticeable to the human eye. This technology pushes the boundaries of what we can see





