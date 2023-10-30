New Study Shows Benefits of Exercise for Mental Health

Australia’s road toll increased 4.6% in past 12 months, new data showsHighest increase was in South Australia, where road deaths were 28.4% higher in the 12 months to September than the previous year Read more ⮕

Gen Z Wants Less Romance and More Asexual Characters, Study FindsA new study from the University of California reveals that the majority of young people aged between 13 and 24 are tired of romance and want to see more asexual characters and platonic bonds in media. The study also highlights the epidemic of loneliness among young people and their yearning for simple human connection. Read more ⮕

Amid the blasts of countless bombs, the rattle of gunfire shows Israelis are in GazaThe taking of the territory has begun with no ceasefire in sight Read more ⮕

Australian rental vacancy rate falls to record low, data showsLimited supply and strong demand prompts national median weekly advertised rents to rise 14.6% over the year Read more ⮕

Immense ambition: Book club favourite takes to the stageOur critics cast an eye over some of the latest shows around town. Read more ⮕

Immense ambition: Book club favourite takes to the stageOur critics cast an eye over some of the latest shows around town. Read more ⮕