New Speaker of the House faces challenges in uniting Republican party

The new speaker of the House of Representatives, Mike Johnson of Louisiana, faces the tough task of uniting a fractured Republican party, and preventing a quick-approaching government shutdown. Jonathan Freedland andof the Washington Post discuss what we have learned about his approach to the job from his first week with the gavel.

