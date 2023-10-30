New South Wales prepare for extreme fire conditions

NSW is preparing for another day of extreme conditions prompting total fire bans across seven regions, including Sydney.NSW RFS Commissioner Rob Rogers says he’s most concerned about the northeast areas of New South Wales where there are multiple uncontained blazes currently burning.

“We’ve still got fires in that Kempsey area, that Willi Willi Rd fire that’s now almost 30,000 hectares, that’s still not completely contained,” Mr Rogers told Sky News Australia.

Former New South Wales premier Bob Carr's wife Helena dies after brain aneurysm overseasHelena Carr — the long-time wife of former New South Wales premier and foreign minister Bob Carr – has been declared brain dead from an aneurysm during an overseas trip. Read more ⮕

Heatwave conditions in New South Wales triggers extreme fire danger warningT﻿he mercury is expected to soar above 30 degrees, with fire authorities on high alert. Read more ⮕

Fire bans in place as parts of New South Wales face extreme fire conditionsTotal fire bans are in place for parts of New South Wales as the state faces extreme fire conditions today. The Greater Sydney, Illawarra, and Central Ranges regions are among the areas that will feel heat well above the October average. Sydney is forecast to reach 33 degrees in the city, while Western suburbs could nudge 36 degrees. Read more ⮕

Rugby World Cup 2023 final: New Zealand v South AfricaMinute-by-minute report: It all comes down to this. Will the All Blacks or Springboks lift a record fourth World Cup title? Join Lee Calvert Read more ⮕

Live updates: Rugby World Cup final: South Africa Springboks vs New Zealand All BlacksThe biggest rivalry in rugby comes to a head as New Zealand's All Blacks meet the Springboks of South Africa in a Rugby World Cup final for the second time. Follow all the action in our live blog. Read more ⮕

Rugby World Cup 2023 final: New Zealand 11-12 South AfricaSouth Africa held on against 14-man New Zealand to retain the trophy Read more ⮕