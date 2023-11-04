New South Wales Defeats Western Australia in Marsh Cup

New South Wales has survived a massive scare in the Marsh Cup, defeating reigning champions Western Australia by two wickets in a rain-affected contest at Cricket Central on Saturday. The Blues, tasked with chasing 222 in 43 overs for victory, crawled towards the DLS target with six balls to spare despite a late collapse in Silverwater. The hosts lost 4-11 in 19 balls at the death to bring Western Australia back into the contest, with seamer Andrew Tye taking three wickets.

However, young gun Ollie Davies (30*) and bowler William Salzmann (8*) held their nerve to secure a crucial win for New South Wales.Blues opener Blake Macdonald, making his List A debut, was named player of the match after top-scoring with 81 (93), while wicketkeeper Matthew Gilkes cracked 43 (37)."I was a bit nervous at the end, watching on from the sidelines.Watch every match of The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Live with no ad breaks in play on Kayo Sports.New South Wales captain Moises Henriques was dismissed for 19 in bizarre fashion, caught at mid-on after the ball had ricocheted off his teammate’s helmet. Facing West Australian debutant Mahli Beardman, Henriques clobbered a straight drive towards Macdonald at the other end, with Hamish McKenzie accepting the catch after it bounced off the non-striker’s helmet.Earlier, Western Australia was bowled out for 216 in 4

