New report delivers ‘surprising’ news about state of Victoria’s economy

For the first time in more than a year, the jurisdiction took top spot in the quarterly CommSec state of the states report, the latest of which was released on Monday.

"Economic activity in Victoria in the June quarter was 7.7 per cent above its four-year average level of output and equipment investment was at record highs as well – up 19.7 per cent on the decade average," CommSec Chief Economist Craig James said.

Victoria has the best performing economy in the nation, according to a new quarterly report. The report compares jurisdictions using eight key indicators - economic growth, retail spending, equipment investment, unemployment, construction, population growth, housing finance and dwelling commencements.

CommSec measures economic growth"using real state demand plus real net trade in goods and services in seasonally adjusted terms". That is based on the analysis of the"total real value of residential, commercial and engineering work completed in trend terms in the June quarter 2023".

The Australian Bureau of Statistics earlier this month revealed Victoria had an unemployment rate of 3.5 per cent.

