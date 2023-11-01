New plan to tackle cancer for all Australians no matter where they live or who they are

Health sector figures say the wide-ranging ﻿initiative aims to improve prevention, screening, treatment and management of all types of the disease which is the nation's biggest killed, taking the lives of 135 Aussies every day.was developed after asking patients what they wanted."At the moment we have some of the best cancer outcomes in the world," Keefe said.

Luckily, the cancer - which is the most commonly diagnosed in Australian men - hadn't spread and he has recovered."If you're in a country town in NSW, Victoria, you've got to get an appointment with a GP - and there's no GPs," he said.

Health Minister Mark Butler said Australia has some of the best cancer outcomes in the world - but not for everyone. "The burden of cancer is increasing, with more than 164,000 Australians estimated to be diagnosed this year," Butler said.

"Our Australian Cancer Plan responds to patients' concerns that the health system is hard to navigate and will ensure no one falls through the gaps."Charity event Movember will also be involved. Famous for encouraging men to grow moustaches in November, it will﻿ join Monash University in a $17.5 million plan to share the experiences of cancer patients.The new plan will complement a

First Nations Australians are almost one and a half times more likely to die from cancer compared to non-Indigenous Australians.

