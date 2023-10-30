New NSW fire chief flags mental health focus and financial stability after recent turmoil

New South Wales’s incoming fire commissioner, Jeremy Fewtrell, has promised to focus on financial stability and the mental health of the state’s firefighters as he faces the further challenges of an extreme bushfire season and climate change.

“At the end of October, we’ve already had the best part of two months of some pretty extensive incidents,” he told Guardian Australia after his appointment by the minister for emergency services, Jihad Dib, on Monday. “So there’s a lot ahead of us still.”

"We were tested in the extreme through 2019 and 2020," Fewtrell said, with black summer bushfires proving the robustness and adaptability of firefighters "even when there's multiple competing demands".

“When there’s storms and extreme weather, we’re also the first ones helping the State Emergency Service. And so we see the impacts in so many different ways.” Fewtrell, who joined the service as a firefighter at the Balmain fire station in 1997, said he and his senior colleagues would focus on making the organisation financially sustainable.

Also high on his agenda are community engagement as part of a fire prevention strategy and a focus on the mental health of his staff, who “deal with some tragic and challenging situations”.Our Australian afternoon update breaks down the key stories of the day, telling you what’s happening and why it matters“We owe it to our people to provide them with the best possible support and care so that when they do finish their service, they’re not damaged by it,” he said. headtopics.com

