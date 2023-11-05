New Novel Explores a Ravaged World and the Struggles of an Asian Chef

The novel explores a world devastated by an environmental catastrophe, where a nameless Asian chef is stranded in London. She applies to work for a community of investors and scientists in the Italian Alps, who aim to preserve a haven for a favored few. Her enigmatic boss is a bully with ambitions similar to Elon Musk.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GUARDİANAUS: Australian author Christos Tsiolkas talks about his new novel and life in MelbourneTake a walk through Melbourne’s inner north with Australian author Christos Tsiolkas and learn about his new novel and his perspective on life in the city.

Source: GuardianAus | Read more »

ABCNEWS: Trent Dalton draws on own trauma in new novel Lola in the Mirror, which highlights Brisbane homelessnessThe bestselling author of Boy Swallows Universe returns with Lola in the Mirror, a sweeping love story infused with magical realism set against Brisbane's gritty underbelly.

Source: abcnews | Read more »

BRİSBANETİMES: We’re using more SPF than ever. Why are melanoma rates increasing?New research explores what’s known as the “sunscreen paradox”, but there’s more to the story.

Source: brisbanetimes | Read more »

THEAGE: We’re using more SPF than ever. Why are melanoma rates increasing?New research explores what’s known as the “sunscreen paradox”, but there’s more to the story.

Source: theage | Read more »

SMH: We’re using more SPF than ever. Why are melanoma rates increasing?New research explores what’s known as the “sunscreen paradox”, but there’s more to the story.

Source: smh | Read more »

GUARDİANAUS: Naomi Alderman: ‘My trouble is I’m interested in everything’Naomi Alderman, a writer, talks about her new novel The Future and her interests in various subjects.

Source: GuardianAus | Read more »