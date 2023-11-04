New National Approach to Disaster Warnings with Hazards Near Me App

There’s a new sound in the smoky air. It’s the Hazards Near Me app notification on my mobile phone, and it’s ringing in a new national approach to disaster warnings. It has been four years since the 2019-20 bushfires and the Australian landscape is almost as tinder-dry as it was then. There are fires burning across the east coast, including in the northern region of New England where I live.

I can’t decide whether this new software sounds like the chime of a dull bell or an electronic water droplet from a 1980s video game. But it’s a welcome addition to the soundscape. My phone has been chiming multiple times a day this past week, informing me of fires within a 50km radius of my home at Deepwater, between Glen Innes and Tenterfield. Sometimes the chimes come in a row, most often in the morning before I turn on the news. They echo on my husband’s phone but we’re learning to accept this daily cacophony as a timely update direct from our emergency services. Other times, a lone chime signals that a blaze in our warning zone has escalated. Discordant trills might cut through work and other plans we’ve made for the day but this new system already feels like a vast improvement on the sense of powerlessness that black summer delivered – especially, as happened this week, it tells us an out-of-control fire has ignited just a few kilometres from our home

