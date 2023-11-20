New Migration Laws Criticised as Troubling

New migration laws which were effective this weekend have been criticised as "deeply troubling", with law experts calling for them to be reviewed. More than 90 people released from indefinite detention will now be fitted with ankle monitors and face imprisonment, with breaches of tight reporting requirements considered a criminal offence. The freed detainees included some murderers and rapists that have previously completed sentences for their crimes in correctional facilities.

Immigration Minister Andrew Giles said those released face strict conditions and must abide by them, with community safety "our number one concern". Giles said the full implications of the High Court's decision would be properly understood once it released the reasons behind its decision. "We will consider future legislation if required," he said. The president of the Law Council of Australia, which represents 90,000 lawyers, said the strict conditions on convicted criminals were "disproportionate" to the risks they pose





