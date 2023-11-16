New Laws Introduced to Deal with High Court Ruling on Indefinite Immigration Detention

The immigration minister, Andrew Giles, has introduced new laws to deal with the consequences of the high court ruling on indefinite immigration detention. The bridging visa conditions bill gives the government the power to impose curfews and ankle bracelets on those released, with criminal penalties for breach of certain conditions.

On 8 November the high court ruled in favour of a stateless Rohingya man, known by the court as NZYQ, deciding that detaining a person indefinitely in immigration detention is unlawful in cases where it is not possible to deport the person. Some 84 people have so far been released from detention as a result of the court decision, with conditions placed on the bridging visas issued upon their release. But currently, these conditions cannot be properly enforced because people in the NZYQ cohort cannot be re-detained if conditions are breached

