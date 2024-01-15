New King and Queen of Denmark Crowned

The land of Hans Christian Andersen fairy tales has inked a modern-day classic with Frederik and his Australian-born wife Mary sharing a kiss after becoming the new king and queen of Denmark. Beloved chain-smoking octogenarian monarch Margrethe II, who has been on the throne for 52 years, flagged in a bombshell New Year’s Eve message, that she would be the first Danish royal to abdicate the throne in 900 years.

The hugely popular royal couple are set to bring generational change to the Danish throne, more than 23 years after their fairy tale romance started in a Sydney pub during the 2000 Olympics. Tens of thousands of people braved Copenhagen’s 3C temperature to catch a glimpse of the new monarchs as church bells rang out across the capital. The crowd broke out into the Danish national anthem and some royal enthusiasts popped bottles of champagne to toast the couple with paper cups. Mary, 51, was dressed in a white gown while Frederik wore full gala uniform and a blue sash. The Danish royal transition was a low-key affai





Denmark's longest reigning monarch, Queen Margrethe II, has formally stepped down from the throne, triggering the ascension of her son Prince Frederik and Australian-born Princess Mary.

Inside the life of Denmark's 'Ashtray Queen' Margrethe II and the husband who would never become her kingAlways a planner, the Queen of Denmark in 2003 commissioned an artist to construct an elaborate glass sarcophagus that she envisioned as the final resting place for herself and her husband. Reflecting Margrethe's artistic sensibilities, the four-tonne tomb that rests upon silver elephants in Roskilde Cathedral took 20 years to complete. But when the sarcophagus with room for two was almost finished, Prince Henrik announced his wife would be spending eternity alone. Despite falling 'madly in love' when they met in London in 1965, having two sons together, and representing the hopes and dreams of Danes for a generation, the relationship was riddled with jealousy and resentment. Born into a war-torn nation that constitutionally banned women from wearing the crown, Margrethe had an unlikely ascension to the throne. 'Denmark is more important to me than anything else.'

Queen Margrethe II, 83, abdicated on Sunday afternoon (early Monday AEDT), ending five decades on the Danish throne and leaving her son, King Frederik, to lead the monarchy along with Queen Mary, the first Australian-born queen.

