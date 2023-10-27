New House speaker Mike Johnson signals willingness to continue Biden impeachment

Mike Johnson’s interview on Fox News was as notable for what he said as for what he didn’t say. He has been outspoken against gay marriage before – and we’ll get to that shortly on this blog – but as the Guardian’s Martin Pengelly reports, declined to reiterate those attacks in last night’s interview: Questioned about comments and actions deemed by many to be homophobic, the new Republican US House speaker, Mike Johnson of Louisiana, told Fox News his worldview was: “Go pick up a Bible.

” Speaking on Thursday, Johnson said he “genuinely love all people regardless of their lifestyle choices. “This is not about the people themselves. I am a Bible-believing Christian. Someone asked me today in the media, they said, ‘… People are curious. What does Mike Johnson think about any issue under the sun?’ I said, well, go pick up a Bible off your shelf and read it – that’s my worldview. That’s what I believe and so I make no apologies for it.” Johnson added: “That’s my personal worldview.

