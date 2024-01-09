New-Generation Hyundai Kona Electric Offers More Range and Lower Price

HEAD TOPICS

The new-generation Hyundai Kona Electric line-up is smaller than before, but it has a lower base price and more range and standard equipment.

The new-generation Hyundai Kona Electric line-up is smaller than before, but it has a lower base price and more range and standard equipment. The 2024 Hyundai Kona Electric range now starts at $54,000 before on-roads for the Standard Range model, which is $500 more affordable than the previous-generation entry-level equivalent. This is despite the new-generation model having a 24 per cent larger lithium-ion battery pack (48.6kWh v 39.2kWh), and 21 per cent more range (370km v 305km).

There’s also the Kona Electric Extended Range which is available in standard and Premium trim. The latter is priced from $68,000 before on-roads, which is $4000 more than the previous-generation flagship. All new-generation Kona Electric motors have a redesigned front-mounted electric motor which has decreased torque ripple, resulting in smoother and more linear acceleration. Other powertrain-related features that have been added or tweaked with the new-generation Kona Electric include a battery conditioning system and heat pump, while there are faster AC and DC charging speed

