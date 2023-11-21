New film gives reel truth and a slap in the face to the lies over George Floyd's death that still fester amid its catastrophic fallout

A brilliant new crowdfunded documentary, “The Fall of Minneapolis”, aims to remedy our collective amnesia about the events of May 25, 2020, writes Miranda Devine. It’s a self-protective aspect of human nature to put aside painful memories, and that’s what most of us have done about the murderous riots in the summer of 2020 that were sparked by George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis.

But for the people of that fallen city, and for all the cops across the nation who were abandoned and betrayed by their feckless political leaders, the pain still burns bright. It ought to burn for the rest of us, too, because we still are suffering the consequences, in the catastrophic breakdown of law and order nationwide. We will continue to do so while the lies about George Floyd’s death are left to fester





