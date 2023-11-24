New Driving Rule Threatens Autistic Australians with $9000 Fines

Some Australians are being newly threatened by a rule that could see them cop $9000 fines – causing them to stay off the road altogether. Some Australians are missing medical appointments due to a new driving rule that could see them slapped with a draconian $9000 fine.While that doesn’t mean autistic Australians are disqualified from driving by default, it does mean that, in many jurisdictions, they are required to report their condition and prove it doesn’t impact their road sense.

Each state and territory interprets the driving standards differently, but Queensland took the most hard-line approach. In Queensland, the Department of Transport and Main Roads requires drivers to obtain a medical clearance form from a doctor confirming they are fit to drive despite being autistic.News.com.au can reveal the change has led several autistic Australians to miss potentially crucial medical appointments over fears they will be fined or lose their licence while driving to the





newscomauHQ » / 🏆 9. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Autistic Australians face fines due to change in driving fitness standardsA quiet change to the national standards means Aussies with this health condition may face $9000 fines if they get behind the wheel.

Source: newscomauHQ - 🏆 9. / 77 Read more »

Young Australians Feel Punished by Cost-of-Living PressuresQandA: A new survey shows that younger Australians feel particularly punished by cost-of-living pressures, with 90 per cent having experienced financial difficulty in the last year. What’s your question for the panel?

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Indigenous Australians Fear Leaving Homes Due to Abuse and RacismIndigenous Australians are afraid of leaving their homes for fear of abuse and racism, crisis counsellors say, with calls to the national helpline for First Nations people surging after the No vote in the Voice referendum.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »

Financial Barriers Hindering Young Australians' Pursuit of Higher EducationMelbourne University’s Taking the Pulse of the Nation report found financial barriers were the greatest obstruction to young Australians pursuing higher education. The number of Australians enrolled in bachelor degrees has fallen 12% in less than a decade as experts warn the cost of living crisis may be affecting decisions and ambitious targets to ramp up university enrolments will not be met.

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Australians Have Pessimistic Outlook on Buying HomesConsumer sentiment on the prospect of buying a home in Australia is at its lowest level since the 1980s due to rising house prices and interest rates. The latest index shows a drop in sentiment, with expectations of further price rises and interest rate hikes.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »

Australians Frustrated with Overpriced ItemsA list of some of Australia’s most overpriced items has gone viral online, revealing the nation's economy struggles. Australians are frustrated with rising prices, including coffee, kebabs, KFC gravy, and Coke. The price of menu items in cafes and lunch bars keeps increasing, causing outrage on social media.

Source: newscomauHQ - 🏆 9. / 77 Read more »