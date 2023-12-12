New Draft of COP28 Agreement Removes Call to Phase Out Fossil Fuels

A new draft of the core agreement at the COP28 climate talks has removed a call to phase out fossil fuels, the main driver of the climate crisis. The latest draft instead calls on countries to take actions to reduce planet-warming pollution, which could include reducing the consumption and production of oil.

More than 100 countries came to the Dubai talks supporting language to phase out fossil fuels, and many are likely to voice their opposition to the latest draft in an upcoming plenary session. Others, such as Saudi Arabia, may attempt to water the text down further still. Earlier drafts had included options to phase out climate-polluting oil, gas, and coal, which was seen as an encouraging sign for a stronger summit agreement this year. Climate advocate and former US Vice President Al Gore expressed concern that the summit is now on the verge of complete failure





