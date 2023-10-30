New details on WWE’s mega Aussie stadium show revealed

Australian WWE fans are already counting down the days until one of the biggest events in the country’s proud pro wrestling history.

And now the global powerhouse has revealed tickets for WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth will go on sale from 1pm AEDT (10am AWST) on Friday November 10, via Ticketmaster. Fans can also join an exclusive WWE presale from 1pm AEDT (10am AWST) on Wednesday November 8 if they register their interest atThe major Premium Live Event will take place from Perth’s Optus Stadium on Saturday February 24, 2024 and is the biggest wrestling show in Australia since 2018’s event at the MCG.

Priority Pass ticket packages, which include premium seating, pre-show hospitality with WWESuperstar appearances, ringside photo opportunities, exclusive merchandise and more, will soon be available fromWWE Elimination Chamber: Perth will be broadcast live in approximately 165 countries in 25 languages and seen in more than 1 billion homes – including on BINGE, the exclusive streaming home of WWE in Australia. headtopics.com

Photo fuels rumours of new Aussie sport power coupleFootball: Matildas coach Tony Gustavsson was full of praise for his team as they head into another Olympic Qualifier this time against Chinese Taipei. Read more ⮕

Aussie shopper gobsmacked as pants question in store sparks ‘shockingly rude’ response7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕

‘We gotta go, f**k’: Aussie news crew fleeAn Australian news crew reporting from the Israel-Palestine border was forced to run for cover as a Hamas rocket exploded above them. Read more ⮕

Aussie Mum Designs Silicone Placemats to Teach Kids Table SettingAn Australian mother has created silicone placemats with built-in sections for kids' plates, cups, and utensils to help children learn how to set the table. The Montessori Mates mats allow kids to set the table independently, boosting their self-confidence. Made from European-grade silicone, the mats are stylish, practical, and easy to clean. Read more ⮕

Aussie Broadband Makes Binding Offer to Acquire SymbioAussie Broadband has made a binding offer worth up to $258 million to buy software group Symbio as the telecommunications group. Symbio is considered to be a pioneer of voice over internet protocol (VOIP) in Australia. Aussie Broadband already provides VOIP services but wants to expand further into voice communications. Read more ⮕

Fresh blow in Aussie rental crisisAustralia’s rental shortage has continued to worsen with the total number of listings falling to a record annual low, a new report has revealed. Read more ⮕