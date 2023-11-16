New Analysis Shows Suburban Hubs in Melbourne Could Generate $27 Billion in Benefits

Putting all new state government jobs into five suburban hubs around metropolitan Melbourne would generate more than $27 billion dollars in productivity, transport and amenity benefits over the next 30 years, new analysis shows.

Prominent planning firm SGS Consultancy will on Friday release a new economic analysis of how Melbourne's transport networks and local suburbs would benefit if all new jobs in the Victorian public service were located in or around Monash University, Dandenong, La Trobe University, Sunshine or Werribee.

