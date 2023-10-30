New 38km Mountain Bike Trail Opens at Mount Remarkable National Park

Thrill seekers can now take on a new 38km mountain bike trail at Mount Remarkable National Park, traversing the western flank of the mountain in the Flinders Rangers.

South Australia has built a new 38km mountain bike trail at Mount Remarkable National Park north of Adelaide. Picture: Supplied Federal Infrastructure Minister Catherine King said the “world-class” trail would showcase local Aboriginal culture.

“The Epic Mountain Bike Trail provides South Australia with yet another destination that will help attract more visitors to the regions which is good for jobs and for local regional economies,” she said.The tourism draw has opened just days after Lonely Planet named Kangaroo Island a must-visit destination for 2024, the only Australian destination to make the cut. headtopics.com

“A mere 40-minute flight from Adelaide, Australia’s third-largest island is surprisingly isolated,” Lonely Planet stated in its introduction to the island. “Deceptively vast with a ridiculous amount of stunning coastline, Kangaroo Island invites guests to indulge in its unique local produce, encounter adorable wildlife and discover some of the country’s best beaches.”

“We know Kangaroo Island is one of the best destinations in the world and now it’s official,” Ms Bettison said.

