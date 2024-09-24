Nevertheless, She Persisted: Diane Abbott's Autobiographical Journey

‘Flawed but compelling’: Diane Abbott addresses an ARA conference, September 1992. Ken Livingstone is seated to the right of her.‘Flawed but compelling’: Diane Abbott addresses an ARA conference, September 1992. Ken Livingstone is seated to the right of her.

But nevertheless, she persisted, staging a late comeback as shadow home secretary under Jeremy Corbyn only to be forcibly “stood down” from his 2017 election campaign after a fumbled radio interview. Through it all she has endured decades of horrific racist and misogynistic abuse, only to lose the whip herself for a shockingly ill-judgedimplying that the “prejudice” suffered by Jews, Irish people and Travellers was not the same as the racism endured by black people.

