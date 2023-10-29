‘Never seen this’: Pom’s humiliation complete

The abysmal campaign was extended to a record fifth defeat at the 2023 tournament with India cruising to a 100-run victory.Join Kayo now and start streaming instantly >
England coach Matthew Mott became “spiky” in his post match press conference when asked prickly questions about comments from former England players.Mott’s claims came after former England captain Eoin Morgan insisted that there were splits in the camp which were causing the champions to under-perform.
“There’s something within the team that is definitely unsettled. I think there’s something else going on — there has to be.”“I don’t think that at all. I think anyone that’s inside our tent at the moment would say that despite our results, we’re an incredibly tight-knit unit,” he said. headtopics.com
Pressed on the topic and Mott said: “Eoin’s entitled to his opinion. He’s obviously been away for a couple of weeks with the birth of his child.“He hasn’t been in and around the rooms, but I’ll certainly take that up with him and have a chat to him.”Their bowlers kept India down to 229-9, but the batting once again collapsed to 129 all out against an Indian attack led by Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah.
“I think it’s tough. I’m sick of coming up and speaking to you guys about the same thing, but that’s what professional sport is,” he said. “The first half we did our job the second half was one would rather forget and we’ve got to find a way. There’s some world-class players in there that unfortunately aren’t scoring the runs that they’re used to scoring.” headtopics.com
England is now a very real chance of missing out on the 2025 Champions Trophy, where the top seven teams from this World Cup and hosts Pakistan are expected to compete.