'Never seen anything like this': Maine grapples with aftermath of mass shooting

Residents of Lewiston, a hard-bitten former mill town in central Maine, struggled on Thursday with a new reality: the scourge of American mass shootings had arrived. Eighteen people were killed in gunfire in Maine’s second-largest city on Wednesday night, rocking a tightly knit community and shattering the state’s image as a haven from the types of violent crime seen elsewhere in the country.

“Those people were just out to have a nice time,” he said. Other residents said Lewiston, which has struggled economically due to de-industrialisation in past decades, was accustomed to small-time crime and fighting, but that the shooting brought it into a new and painful reality. “We never used to have to worry about getting shot up like this," said Roger Lussier Jr.

