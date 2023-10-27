Never mind what I think. I’m not Justin Bieber

When I sit down to write, I sometimes register a tug of shame behind my navel. It’s a missed call from imposter syndrome; jeers about writers more deserving of this job recorded in a voicemail I can’t delete. It tells me, as I hit “send” on another frivolous piece, that my assignment was a test of ethics, and I’ve just failed.

With my small online following and the inexplicable confidence my editor has in my ability to produce something entertaining every other week, I have not only a voice, but an audience to hear it. That more talented, more qualified writer whose place I’m taking up would use these newspaper inches to address real-world issues.

Recently, when Olivia Wilde reposted a tweet that said, “I wish Taylor Swift was in love with a climate scientist,” I understood both what she meant and why it made people mad. Fixating on a certain superstar’s love life isn’t interesting any more, and yet there seemed to be no corner of the internet not talking about it. Tens of thousands of people chattering about a pop star and a football player; imagine if all that attention was focused on something actually important. headtopics.com

Yet when Jamie Lee Curtis and Justin Bieber both posted their support for Israel mistakenly using photos that depicted violence against Palestine, my question wasn’t whether they were using their platforms the right way, but why the hell we were considering Justin Bieber’s opinion on one of modern history’s most controversial geopolitical conflicts in the first place.

When allyship is determined by how fast you hit the “share” button, it feels less like solidarity and more like performance. When someone’s investment in a cause is measured by how loudly they support it, we hear less about the issue, and more about the person holding the megaphone. Suddenly it’s not social justice, but social capital. It’s not advocacy; it’s indulgence.I just wrote 800 words about holiday fatigue, felt ashamed of their insignificance, and deleted them. headtopics.com

