Nevada voters key to tight US presidential race

: On a suburban street in Las Vegas, about 20 minutes from the neon-soaked hotels and casinos that draw in tens of millions of visitors every year, Maria Polanco and Brian Torres Suazo are going from house to house, trying to mobilise voters in the hope that Donald Trump never returns to power.

This means either Trump or Harris could win in November depending on who can mobilise more people to turn up on election day to vote on issues that resonate. Housing affordability is also an issue, partly due to the influx of people moving from neighbouring California, pushing up the median home price, which is now almost $US500,000 – an increase of 6 per cent since August last year.

Harris later followed suit, pairing the promise with a pledge to eliminate the sub-minimum wages that tipped employees are paid and to raise the federal minimum wage, which is $US7.25 an hour – although some states have raised their minimum wage beyond the federal amount . Polanco, who works as a cashier hostess at the Rio Hotel & Casino, says the promise to eliminate taxes on tips nonetheless resonates with many people in Las Vegas, who are struggling with cost-of-living pressures more broadly.“I went to the store last night for an avocado and grabbed a few other small things too – some vegetables, a bit of meat and shrimp – and it cost over $US120,” she tells me as we traverse the palm lined streets of suburbia.

