Network 10 legal team accuses Bruce Lehrmann of being 'fundamentally dishonest' in defamation case

Lawyers acting for Network 10 argued Bruce Lehrmann had been 'fundamentally dishonest' during his defamation case and gave 'no believable account' of what he was doing at Parliament House on the night of Brittany Higgins' alleged rape. Bruce Lehrmann's defamation case against Network 10 and Lisa Wilkinson has entered its final days, with the court to hear closing submissions from legal teams on Thursday.

The former Liberal staffer is suing Ms Wilkinson and the broadcaster over a 2021 interview on The Project where Brittany Higgins aired allegations she was raped in Parliament House. Mr Lehrmann was not named in the interview, but has argued he can be identified, particularly by those who worked with him at the time. Ms Higgins alleged she was raped by Mr Lehrmann in the office of then-defence industry minister Linda Reynolds on March 23, 2019, after a night out drinking with colleagues





